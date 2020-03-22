Area Man Arrested for Breaking into Woman’s Rimersburg Home

RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a woman’s Rimersburg home.

Court documents indicate the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Aaron Christian Barr, of Parker.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 14, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Atchinson Way in Rimersburg for a report of an individual who was suspected of being involved in a domestic incident on March 13.

The individual, identified as Aaron Barr, had allegedly locked a known female victim in a residence and would not allow her to leave. He also allegedly pushed her and grabbed her.

The complaint notes Barr fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police.

According to the complaint, police were called to the scene again around 1:55 a.m. on March 14, when Barr allegedly returned. The victim reported Barr was breaking into her apartment.

Police responded to the scene where Barr was immediately detained.

The complaint states the victim explained Barr was not on the lease of the residence and had no mail or business being there.

According to the complaint, police found that the back door of the residence had been forced open.

Barr was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.