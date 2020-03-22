Knox Man Reunites with Rescuers Who Saved His Life

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A victim of a November fire was recently reunited with the Knox Volunteer Fire Department members who rescued him.

(PICTURED: Left to Right with Knox Volunteer Fire Department: Back Row: Kevin Ashbaugh, Thomas Reisinger, and Andrew Mason. Front Row: Dan Messenger, Rob Hammerly, Jeff Cummings, Joshua Lencer, and Matt Cochran.)

On November 14, 2019, shortly after 9:00 p.m., a blaze ripped through a three-story home located at 335 Best Avenue in Knox Borough where Jeff Cummings lived on the third floor. Members of the Knox Volunteer Fire Department was first on the scene where they found the house fully engulfed.

Jeff was rescued from a window by firemen, Jon Weaver. Jeff suffered severe burns over his entire body and was transported to UPMC Mercy.

He was an inpatient from November 14, 2019, through January 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital and then transferred to Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center to receive intense therapy to return to daily activities and function. The therapy addressed his weakness, burns, and left arm amputation.

During therapy sessions, he often said: “I can’t wait to thank the fire department for saving my life.”

Jeff spoke of how proud he was of the Knox Fire Department for getting recognized and awarded for their life-saving efforts. In January, State Representative Donna Oberlander presented the department with a certificate of commendation for the fire rescue.

Brandi Tolbart, Director of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab, called Matt Cochran, a member of the Knox Volunteer Fire Department, to arrange a reunion at the rehab center with several members of the fire department, including firefighter Jon Weaver.

“Jeff has gained strength and independence and is returning to the community in a new home,” Tolbart explained.

The emotional reunion brought many tears from all as they reflected on Jeff’s journey.

Rehab Staff: Andrea Bartley, Megan Dale, Christine Groce, Jeff Cummings, Brandi Tolbart, Mollie Nixon, and Rob Denoon.

Jeff wishes to thank the members of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center and the Knox Volunteer Fire Department for everything they have done for him.

