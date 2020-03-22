 

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offers Stuffed Chicken Breast Special Today

Sunday, March 22, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is still offering a stuffed chicken breast special today, Sunday, March 22nd.

The restaurant is only offering To-Go orders and delivery at this time.

There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.

Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

Call in your To-Go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pickup your orders at their ice cream window.

Individuals can also place an order at their ice cream window.

They are still running regular daily specials.

Mark your calendar for these delicious upcoming specials at the Korner Restaurant:

  • Sunday, March 22nd – Stuffed Chicken Breast
  • Monday, March 23rd – Hamburger Steak
  • Tuesday, March 24th – Stuffed Peppers
  • Wednesday, March 25th – Meatloaf
  • Thursday, March 26th – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
  • Friday, March 27th – Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
  • Saturday, March 28th- To Be Announced
  • Sunday, March 29nd – Stuffed Pork Chops

Hours for To-Go and Delivery are:

Monday – Saturday: breakfast, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and Lunch and Dinner, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: breakfast, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and Lunch, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Menu is subject to change!

korner-Mashed-Potato-Bowl

korner kr5

korner fish

Don’t forget about dessert.

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner kr3

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

korner-restaurant-logo


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
