SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture’s Physical Location Closed, Online Shopping Available!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture’s physical location on Main Street is closed; however, their online shopping is available.
Faller’s Furniture is complying with Governor Wolf’s request to close their physical location in an effort to slow coronavirus spread.
HOWEVER . . .
Faller’s online store is FULLY operational!
If you prefer the phone method to order new furniture and mattresses, please call Faller’s at 814-223-4600, and the store’s representatives will make arrangements. Any item that can ship directly to a customer, Faller’s will ship.
Faller’s Furniture is offering curbside pickup for all furniture and mattress purchases at their warehouse.
If service is needed, please call to make arrangements.
Faller’s Furniture is committed to the community and surrounding areas.
Please contact Faller’s through email, text, and phone.
Faller’s Furniture
624 Main Street
Clarion, PA 16214
Call or Text: 814-223-4600
Email: office@fallersfurniture.com
Website: www.fallersfurniture.com
Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Fallers-Furniture
