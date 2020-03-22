State Police to Assist in Enforcement of Closure of Non-Life-Sustaining Businesses; Violators Could Face Fines and Jail Time

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police will help enforce compliance with Governor Tom Wolf’s order for all non-life-sustaining to close their physical locations.

Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), issued the following statement today on the agency’s enforcement of Governor Tom Wolf’s order closing physical locations of non-life-sustaining businesses:

“The priority of the Pennsylvania State Police is protecting lives and maintaining order in the commonwealth. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, troopers and liquor control enforcement officers are prepared to ensure compliance with Governor Wolf’s order.

“Private businesses, organizations, and other noncompliant entities face possible criminal penalties under the Administrative Code of 1929, 71 P.S. § 1409 and/or the Pennsylvania Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955, 35 P.S. § 521.20(a). Both violations are summary offenses punishable by fines and even jail time. Violators may also be subject to additional administrative penalties under certain circumstances.

“We believe most Pennsylvanians want to act responsibly and do their part to help slow the spread of this deadly virus. Troopers and liquor control officers will make every effort to achieve voluntary compliance by educating business owners and using discretion when appropriate. But our message is clear: COVID-19 is a serious health and public safety risk that requires an extraordinary response from law enforcement and the public. I urge everyone to stay home, stay calm, and stay safe.”

The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Department of Health

Department of Agriculture

Pennsylvania State Police

Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions

The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP’s.

