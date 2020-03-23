A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 8am. High near 44. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Showers, mainly after 2am. Low around 38. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 48. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.