BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Wolf Extends School Closures Two More Weeks

Monday, March 23, 2020 @ 02:03 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

image-(4)HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Governor Tom Wolf announced that schools will remain closed for two additional weeks during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Wolf previously ordered schools to close until March 30, but today’s announcement extends that closure until April 13.

During the conference, Wolf noted that a disruption of this magnitude is unprecedented in most residents’ lifetimes, but also pointed out glimmers of hope.

“If we work together, we can prevent more damage to our economy more damage to our people into our way of life. We must act as soon as possible, and we must act decisively,” Wolf stated.

The announcement came in conjunction with announcements for stay at home orders for the next two weeks for residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Monroe, and Allegheny counties.

Wolf noted that his office will be issuing a release regarding allowable activities.

Statewide, the PA Department of Health states there are currently 644 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 6,595 patients who have tested negative, and six deaths.


