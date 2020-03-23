Calvin Clark “Mick” Ross, 75, of Franklin, passed away on March 21, 2020 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on January 18, 1945 in Oil City, PA, Calvin was the son of the late James Carl Ross and Mary Hanby.

Calvin retired in 2005 after working over 35 years at Joy Manufacturing.

He was a member of the V.F.W. Jesse G. Greer Post 1835, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #83, B.P.O.E. Lodge # 110 and the Franklin FOE # 328.

Calvin enjoyed his being with his family, watching Pittsburgh sports teams, visiting amusement parks and viewing western movies.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael J. Ross of Butler, PA, Christopher C. Ross of Mentor, OH, Michelle E Reed and her husband, Brian, of Bondville, IL and Pam S. Sampsell and her husband (John) of Franklin; his 12 grandchildren, Sarah Black, Katrina Black, Michael Ross, Jr., Ashley Ross, Joshua Sampsell, Jacob Sampsell, Cali Sampsell, Christian Ross, Seth Ross, Kaiden Ross, Nathaniel Ross and Nevaeh Ross; and his two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by his former wife, Barbara (Miller) Ross-Serrins; an infant granddaughter, Kyrsha Ross and his brother Lanny Ross.

With the Corona Virus outbreak, private services and burial will be observed.

Interment will be in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

Family has requested that memorials be made to the charity of their choice.

To send cards, flowers, online condolences or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.