Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Beef Vegetable Stew

Monday, March 23, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this hearty one-dish meal with warm cornbread!

Spicy Beef Vegetable Stew

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
1 – 24 oz. jar meatless pasta sauce
3-1/2 cups water
1 – 16 oz. package frozen mixed vegetables
1 – 10 oz. can diced tomatoes and green chilies
1 cup sliced celery
1 teaspoon beef bouillon granules
1 teaspoon pepper

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.

~Transfer to a 5-qt. slow cooker. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low for eight hours – or until the vegetables are tender.

~Makes eight servings.


