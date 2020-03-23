Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Beef Vegetable Stew

Serve this hearty one-dish meal with warm cornbread!

Spicy Beef Vegetable Stew

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

1 – 24 oz. jar meatless pasta sauce

3-1/2 cups water

1 – 16 oz. package frozen mixed vegetables

1 – 10 oz. can diced tomatoes and green chilies

1 cup sliced celery

1 teaspoon beef bouillon granules

1 teaspoon pepper

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.

~Transfer to a 5-qt. slow cooker. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low for eight hours – or until the vegetables are tender.

~Makes eight servings.

