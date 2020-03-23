 

SPONSORED: Showroom Closed at All American Awards and Engraving

Monday, March 23, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

All American Awards 3-23-20SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (ETY) – All American Awards and Engraving is closing their showroom until further notice as per Governor Wolf’s order.

However, if you have items to pick up or drop off, you can either knock on the door or call them from the parking lot, and they will come out.

If you need to order something, please call them, and they can take care of it over the phone.

You can also email them at sales@allamericanhq.com with any questions, orders, and concerns you may have.

All American Awards and Engraving wishes everyone well through all of this … and remember “This To Shall Pass.”

All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


