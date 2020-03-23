 

Police Respond to Hit-and-Run in Paint Township

Monday, March 23, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say a local man was cited following a hit-and-run incident in Paint Township last week.

According to police, around 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, Trevor R. Pearcy, 29, of Franklin, was operating a 2014 Toyota Tundra, traveling east through the parking lot of the Dairy Queen drive-through on U.S. 322 in Paint Township.

Police say Pearcy’s vehicle struck a sign and then fled the scene.

Pearcy was cited for accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.


