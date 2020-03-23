Police Respond to Hit-and-Run in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say a local man was cited following a hit-and-run incident in Paint Township last week.

According to police, around 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, Trevor R. Pearcy, 29, of Franklin, was operating a 2014 Toyota Tundra, traveling east through the parking lot of the Dairy Queen drive-through on U.S. 322 in Paint Township.

Police say Pearcy’s vehicle struck a sign and then fled the scene.

Pearcy was cited for accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.