Punxsy Man Busted With Meth, Marijuana, Narcotics Due in Court Tomorrow

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing a hearing Tuesday related to an incident in which he was allegedly caught in possession of multiple illegal substances.

Court documents indicate 45-year-old Danny Wayne Grad is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 2 or 3 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Limitations on Driving on Left Side of Road, Summary

– Driving Without A License, Summary

– Drive While Operator Privilege Susp Or Revoked, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred in Punxsutawney in November 2019.

According to a criminal complaint, on November 17, 2019, Corporal Means, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police, observed a truck traveling on North Findley Street and drifting over the double yellow lines.

Cpl. Means then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and noted the driver failed to pull off the roadway although there was ample room.

Cpl. Means informed the driver of the reason for the stop and requested his license, registration, and insurance cards. The driver, later identified as Danny Grad, then informed him the truck did not belong to him, and he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Grad was then asked to step out of the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Cpl. Means observed Grad’s speech was raspy, and Grad was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests.

Cpl. Means observed indicators that Grad was under the influence of an illicit substance or narcotic. Grad was then asked and granted permission for a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

A glass smoking pipe and hypodermic syringe were found in a backpack in the rear seating area of the vehicle, the complaint indicates.

When asked about the backpack, Grad allegedly admitted it belonged to him and stated that Cpl. Means “should just go ahead and arrest him now because there were drugs in it.”

He then told Cpl. Means “there was a good bit along with money,” and admitted he used meth earlier in the day, the complaint continues.

Grad was then placed under arrest and transported to the Punxsutawney-based State Police barracks.

Grad was interviewed further at the barracks, and allegedly admitted the money in the backpack was from drug transactions and winnings from skills machines, though he could not provide proof of the alleged winnings. He also allegedly admitted to selling methamphetamine and said he met his supplier approximately five to six times per month to purchase two to four ounces of meth each tie. He said the then sells some of the meth and had also sold Hydrocodone pills, according to the complaint.

Items seized from Grad included approximately five ounces of crystal methamphetamine, approximately three grams of marijuana, Hydrocodone and Oxycodone pills, a number of items of drug paraphernalia, including syringes, and $6,830.00 in U.S. currency, the complaint notes.

Grad also consented to a legal blood draw.

According to the complaint, a later toxicology report showed Grad had Amphetamine and Methamphetamine in his system.

Grad was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 11:45 a.m. on February 16.

Unable to post $60,000.00 monetary bail, he remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

