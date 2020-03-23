 

Say What?!: Bakery’s ‘Quarantine Cakes’ Say ‘Wash Your Hands,’ ‘Don’t Touch Your Face’

Monday, March 23, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Bakerys-Quarantine-Cakes-say-wash-your-hands-dont-touch-your-faceSAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – A California bakery is promoting safe behaviors during the coronavirus pandemic by selling “Quarantine Cakes” bearing messages including “wash your hands.”

The Butter& bakery in San Francisco said it is remaining open for take-out and delivery orders as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, and it is selling special “Quarantine Cakes” designed to be enjoyed by one to two people practicing safe social distancing.

Read the full story here.


