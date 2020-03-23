Say What?!: Bakery’s ‘Quarantine Cakes’ Say ‘Wash Your Hands,’ ‘Don’t Touch Your Face’

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – A California bakery is promoting safe behaviors during the coronavirus pandemic by selling “Quarantine Cakes” bearing messages including “wash your hands.”

The Butter& bakery in San Francisco said it is remaining open for take-out and delivery orders as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, and it is selling special “Quarantine Cakes” designed to be enjoyed by one to two people practicing safe social distancing.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.