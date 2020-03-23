THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: S&W Auto Remains Open – Deemed Life-Sustaining Business
Monday, March 23, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – S & W Auto in Lucinda will remain open during the Coronavirus pandemic, as it has been deemed as a life-sustaining business.
Automotive repairs and maintenance has been listed on Governor Wolf’s release announcing life-sustaining businesses.
S&W’s motto is simple: “S&W is where strangers are treated like friends, and friends are treated like family,” said Amy Wolbert (pictured above).
Please call 814-226-7046 to schedule your vehicle maintenance needs.
S&W Auto Service Center is located at 111 Schill Lane, Lucinda, PA 16235.
Visit their Facebook page here.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.