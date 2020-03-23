 

State Officials Condemn ‘Hateful’ Sign Targeting Dr. Rachel Levine

Monday, March 23, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image-(4)HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) and the Governor’s Commission on LGBT Affairs have condemned a “hateful” sign disparaging Dr. Rachel Levine.

According to a press release, the Trindle Inn located in Carlisle, PA, recently posted signage with a hateful, discriminatory message directed at Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

According to PennLive, the sign read: “Dr. Levine or is it Uncle Fester in a wig?”

The press release notes that PHRC and the Governor’s Commission on LGBT Affairs condemns such hateful messaging for public display at any time, but especially when we are faced with a public health emergency, and states: “this type of hate speak is not acceptable and may be illegal.”

“We commend Dr. Levine on the dedication shown to our Commonwealth and all of its citizens. The public display of comments about Dr. Levine based on LGBTQ status is unacceptable and harmful to the community and patrons of the Trindle Inn.” PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter said.

The Trindle Inn’s owner, James Mallios, later issued an apology on Facebook.

“I would like to take this time to sincerely apologize for the hateful and disrespectful language that was put on our sign. This total disrespect is not the opinion of our management staff. I understand the hurt these words have caused, especially to Dr. Rachel Levine and truly hope she is able to accept my apology for the juvenile and socially irresponsible message that was conveyed,” it read.

On Monday, a letter was sent to Mallios, offering PHRC training for his staff. As stated in the letter, PHRC will work with the Commission on LGBT affairs and community partners to heal the community and educate its citizens.


