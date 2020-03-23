State Police Calls: Burglary, Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Burglary in Monroe Township

According to police, around 6:45 p.m. on March 15, a known suspect forced entry into a 38-year-old Sligo man’s residence on State Route 68 in Monroe Township, causing damage to the door.

The name of the suspect was not released.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a harassment incident between a male and a female that occurred around 3:00 p.m. on March 18, at Monroe Heights Hotel on Hotel Drive in Monroe Township.

Police say the two individuals involved – 44-year-old Charles Bobb, of Finleyville, Pa., and 33-year-old Jessica Varner, of Rimersburg – were both arrested.

