 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Burglary, Harassment

Monday, March 23, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Burglary in Monroe Township

According to police, around 6:45 p.m. on March 15, a known suspect forced entry into a 38-year-old Sligo man’s residence on State Route 68 in Monroe Township, causing damage to the door.

The name of the suspect was not released.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a harassment incident between a male and a female that occurred around 3:00 p.m. on March 18, at Monroe Heights Hotel on Hotel Drive in Monroe Township.

Police say the two individuals involved – 44-year-old Charles Bobb, of Finleyville, Pa., and 33-year-old Jessica Varner, of Rimersburg – were both arrested.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.