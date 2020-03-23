Stay-at-Home Order Issued for Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Residents of Allegheny County will be under a stay-at-home order as of 8:00 p.m. Monday evening.

State Representative Mike Puskaric posted the following on Facebook:

At 2 p.m., a stay-at-home order will be issued for Allegheny County. It will go into effect at 8 p.m. tonight (Monday, March 23) and will be in effect for two weeks. People can continue to work if they’re on the life-sustaining-business list or have received a waiver. Also, residents can go out for food, emergencies, exercise, and volunteering.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney put his city on similar restrictions as of 8:00 a.m. Monday.

All Philadelphia residents must remain home or at their place of residence unless they are engaged in Essential Personal Activities that are spelled out in the order.

strong>Examples of essential personal activities include:

– Obtaining essential goods and services

– Seeking medical attention or seeking assistance from law enforcement or emergency services

– Caring for family members, friends, or a pet in another household

– Delivering essential goods or services

– Reporting to or performing a job related to an essential business

– Moving in or out of a home or apartment

– Certain outdoor activities such as walking, running, cycling, or operating a wheelchair while using appropriate social distancing rules

– Education, religious, or political activities

The mayor noted the move was necessary because people weren’t taking requests to stay at home seriously.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close as of Monday morning.

California was the first state to order residents to shelter in place on Friday, March 20.

Other states issuing stay-at-home orders include Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

