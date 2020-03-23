Two Clarion Residents Charged Following Another Conflict Involving Pepper Spray

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two Clarion Borough residents are facing charges following another recent conflict involving pepper spray.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Mackenzie Renay Elder and 22-year-old David A. Fouse.

On March 1, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on South 6th Avenue regarding a pepper spray incident, according to a criminal complaint filed on March 17 by Officer Scheckler.

Police spoke to a known male victim at the scene who reported that a downstairs neighbor, later identified as Mackenzie Elder, had pepper-sprayed him and two other men.

Officers then spoke to Elder.

According to the complaint, Elder and a known woman reported the upstairs neighbors were “stomping on the floor” and disturbing the known woman’s newborn child. The known woman then went upstairs and asked the neighbors to be quieter, but the neighbors continued to stomp and also began “yodeling.”

There were text messages sent back and forth between Elder and one of the known men upstairs, and eventually, Elder and the known woman went to the upstairs apartment to confront the men, the complaint notes.

David Fouse opened the door and sprayed some kind of aerosol (possibly Febreze) at the woman, according to the complaint.

Elder then reportedly pepper-sprayed Fouses’s eyes, causing immediate discomfort. The two other men upstairs were also overcome by the pepper spray fumes, according to the complaint.

Elder turned the pepper spray over to the police after being questioned.

When questioned regarding the incident, Fouse reported the women were kicking the door in an attempt to enter, and then sprayed him in the eyes when he opened the door. He told police both he and another of the men “retaliated” with a Febreze aerosol spray. However, he later changed his story and said the other man didn’t spray anything but did ask him to open the door and spray the women, according to the complaint.

Fouse and the other two men upstairs all received medical treatment and were released.

The following charges were filed against Elder through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Tuesday, March 17:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Monday, March 23, with Judge Quinn presiding.

The following charges were filed against Fouse through Judge Quinn’s office on March 17:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Monday, March 23, with Judge Quinn presiding.

Fouse is also facing a second arraignment at 9:15 a.m. on March 23 on charges related to an incident where he pepper-sprayed three men during another incident in Clarion Borough.

