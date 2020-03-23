UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound Reopened Following Clean-Up of Tractor-Trailer Rollover

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 have reopened following the clean-up from a tractor-trailer rollover earlier today.

A representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call reporting a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate 80 eastbound at the North Fork Bridge, near mile marker 79.6, in Brookville Borough came in around 9:41 a.m.

Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Corsica Fire Company, Pine Creek Township Fire Company, and DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared, and the road reopened around 2:30 p.m.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

