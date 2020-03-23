Well-Known Clarion Business Owner Bruce Cherico Passes Away

Bruce Samuel Cherico, 66, of Clarion, passed away March 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Brookville, the son of Joseph and Ann Gesin Cherico, Ann still survives.

Bruce graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1972, where he was the senior prom king. In 1976, he graduated with a degree in Biology from Clarion State College, where he was also a member of TKE fraternity. In 1977, he married his high school sweetheart, Susan Hamilton of Knox, who survives. They had two children, Alexandra Cherico and Adriani Cherico, who reside in Clarion.

Bruce was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion.

He was the third-generation co-owner of the Clarion Fruit Company, founded by his grandfather, Samuel, where he supplied many restaurants, schools, colleges, and more with produce and other food products from Meadville to State College and everywhere in between. Passionate about his company, Bruce enjoyed weekly calls to customers while taking orders and catching up. One of his favorite times of the year in the warehouse was having his employees sing Christmas carols prior to receiving their Christmas bonuses and visits from family and friends to eat hot sausage sandwiches.

Bruce enjoyed spending time with his wife, dancing, gardening, and lounging in his pool. He was also fond of traveling, especially to places such as Italy, Spain, and Marco Island, FL – he had always wanted to walk El Camino de Santiago, a religious pilgrimage in Spain. He loved his chocolate labs and always had one to protect his home.

Extremely proud of his children, Bruce was always dedicated to their educations. Very giving and personable, Bruce had no trouble making new friends wherever he went. His motto for family and friend vacations was “make friends, don’t fight, and have fun.”

Bruce is survived by his many brothers and sisters, Susie (Dick) Coursey of Erie; Michael (Tracy) Cherico of Miola; Eileen (Dave) Burks of Harleysville, PA; Fred (Kim) Cherico of Shippenville; Paul (Vicky) Cherico of Albertville, AL, Rose (Dave) Neiswonger of Strattanville; Angelia (Scott) Burns of Clarion; and Christine (Paul) Cherico Nichols of Clarion.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Vincent and Joseph Cherico. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a memorial visitation will be held at Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood Street Clarion, Pa., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church. Services will be announced at a later date when the restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center or Clarion-Forest VNA in memory of Bruce.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

