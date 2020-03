Your daily sports update.

(Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Pirates)

With Jameson Taillon throwing the first pitch, Pittsburgh Pirates players bought lunch Monday for health care providers at Allegheny General Hospital.

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday announced a $100,000 donation to the local United Way chapter that has established a formal arrangement to assist the Allegheny County Health Department.

A day after the International Olympic Committee said it would take four weeks to review the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on this summer’s Tokyo Olympics — including possibly postponing the Games — longtime IOC member Dick Pound on Monday told USA Today that the Games would be postponed until 2021, with the details to be worked out.

Butler native Woody Widenhofer, a defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ four Super Bowl-winning teams of the 1970s, died Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams on Monday revealed new team colors and logos that will debut this season.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.