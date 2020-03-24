A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Showers. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.