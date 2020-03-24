After Erie County Issues Stay at Home Order, Wolf Adds County to His Stay at Home Order

ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – Just hours after Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced a stay at home order for the County, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine revised the stay at home order they issued Monday to include Erie County.

Wolf’s order, though, is to go into effect at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, which is four hours and minute earlier than the order issued by Dahlkemper, which was to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 25. Wolf’s order supersedes Dahlkemper’s, and therefore all people must being the stay at home at 8:00 p.m. March 24. The order will continue until April 6, 2020.

Individuals may leave their residence only to perform any of the following allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel:

Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts, or to deliver those services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing

To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business

To care for a family member or pet in another household

Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities

Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services

Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction

Travel required by law enforcement or court order

Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth

The following operations are exempt:

Life-sustaining business activities

Health care or medical services providers

Access to life-sustaining services for low-income residents, including food banks

Access to child care services for employees of life-sustaining businesses that remain open as follows: child care facilities operating under the Department of Human Services, Office of Child Development and Early Learning waiver process; group and family child care operating in a residence; and part-day school-age programs operating under an exemption from the March 19, 2020 business closure Orders

News media

Law enforcement

The federal government

Religious institutions

Individuals experiencing homelessness are not subject to this order but are strongly urged to find shelter and government agencies are urged to take steps needed to provide shelter for those individuals.

International students, foster youth, and any other students who would otherwise experience displacement or homelessness as a result of campus closures are exempt and may remain in campus housing.

At this time, law enforcement will be focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices rather than enforcement. To report a noncompliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number or the nearest Pennsylvania State Police station. Please do not call 911 or the Department of Community and Economic Development to file reports. Law enforcement officers should refer to Business Closure Order Enforcement Guidance available online.

