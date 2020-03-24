BREAKING NEWS: First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Armstrong County resident has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The announcement came in a press release issued Tuesday, March 24, by Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

According to the release, ACMH Hospital has its first patient with coronavirus in-house. This is the first positive case identified in Armstrong County. ACMH has notified the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Individuals with known sustained contact with the patient are being identified and contacted, as appropriate.

ACMH officials continue to follow specific procedural and safety measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to ensure patient and staff safety.

ACMH Hospital officials are asking that patients who are attempting to come in for routine lab work or other procedures contact their ordering provider to see if it is medically necessary to come at this time – or if the testing can be postponed.

ACMH would like to again remind individuals who may be sick themselves, including those experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or sore throat, to not come directly to the hospital but first contact their medical provider. Unless you are seeking emergency medical treatment, you are encouraged to call your primary care provider. Just a reminder, if your medical provider directs you to be tested, specimen collection continues to occur at the E Entrance under the canopy overhang. At this time, an order is required when presenting for collection, at this location. Again, if you do not have a primary care provider, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 644 according to the latest figures released Monday afternoon by the Pa. Department of Health. To date, there are 6,595 patients who have tested negative, and six deaths.

