Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ranch Pigs in a Blanket

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Dress up hot dogs with this easy recipe!

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls
8 hot dogs
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon water
2 tablespoons Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning & Salad Dressing Mix Shaker

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°. Separate crescent dough into triangles.

~Place hot dogs at wide ends of triangles and roll up. Place on an ungreased baking sheet. Combine egg and water; brush over rolls. Sprinkle ranch seasoning mix over tops. Bake until golden brown for 12 to 15 minutes.

~Makes four servings.


