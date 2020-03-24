Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ranch Pigs in a Blanket

Dress up hot dogs with this easy recipe!

Ingredients

1 – 8 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls

8 hot dogs

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon water

2 tablespoons Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning & Salad Dressing Mix Shaker

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°. Separate crescent dough into triangles.

~Place hot dogs at wide ends of triangles and roll up. Place on an ungreased baking sheet. Combine egg and water; brush over rolls. Sprinkle ranch seasoning mix over tops. Bake until golden brown for 12 to 15 minutes.

~Makes four servings.

