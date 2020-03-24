Clarion County Remains Operational; Public Meetings Rescheduled

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners announced on Tuesday they are postponing their scheduled meetings from Wednesday, March 25, to Tuesday, March 31.

The regular Commissioner, Salary Board, and Retirement Board meetings will be held on March 25, starting at 10:00 a.m. in the Administrative Building conference room.

Commissioner Chairman Wayne Brosius said that the meeting will only include the three commissioners, but the media and the public will have access via telephone. Details about the phone connection are still being developed, according to Brosius.

“Our county buildings are still closed, but we are still operating with reduced staffing,” said Brosius. “Many of our staff also started working from home today (Monday, March 23) because of safety concerns raised because of COVID-19 Virus.

“Safety is our top concern for the public that we serve and for our employees. All county functions will still be operational, and if you need anything county-related, you can call the appropriate department for more information.”

