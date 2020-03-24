D9 Alumni Update: Seth Ray, Brookville – Grove City College

GROVE CITY, Pa. – Seth Ray, a Grove City College junior from Brookville, earned Field MVP honors at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships, held February 27 at Youngstown State.

(Photo courtesy of Grove City Athletics)

Ray captured second place in both the high and triple jumps, helping the Wolverines earn second in the team standings. He cleared 6 feet, 2¾ inches in the high jump and then marked at 43-5¼ in the triple jump.

Ray also cleared 11-2¼ in the pole vault, good for eighth place. Ray also claimed 13th in the long jump with a best leap of 19-11½. He also ran the third leg of Grove City’s 1600-meter relay team, which earned fourth with a time of 3:33.98.

He qualified for the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships, held March 6-7 at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. Ray competed in the heptathlon and finished eighth with a school-record score of 4,259 points.

Additionally, Ray competed in the high jump at the AARTFC Championships and placed 13th by clearing 6-2¼.

Ray first set Grove City’s heptathlon record January 31-February 1 by accumulating 4,179 points at Youngstown State’s Mid-Major Invitational. Ray finished sixth at that prestigious event.

This update is provided courtesy of Grove City Sports Information Director Ryan Briggs

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.