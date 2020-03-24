First United National Bank Lobbies Closed; Drive-Thru, ATM Open

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The First United National Bank lobbies are closed until further notice due to the Coronavirus crisis

Customers can still conduct their banking at the Drive-thru, ATM, Night Depository or online and mobile.

Access to safe deposit boxes and certain other banking transactions not conducive to the Drive-thru may be allowed but must be made by appointment only.

For more information, visit the First United National Bank’s website here.

