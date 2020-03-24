James B. Helhowski, 69, formerly of the DuBois Village, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, while a patient at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

He was born on February 6, 1951, to the late Bernard T. and Ruth (James) Helhowski in Harrisburg, PA.

He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church; he attended the Catholic schools at the church and graduated with the class of 1970.

He was employed at and retired from the PA Department of Revenue at Strawberry Square, Harrisburg, PA.

An avid Yankee fan, he also enjoyed bowling and golf.

His many other activities included music, crafts, walks, prayer meetings, and outings.

He especially loved crab cakes and ice cream.

He is survived by numerous cousins and will be sadly missed.

A funeral service will be broadcast live on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825 beginning at 10:45am and officiated by Father William Barron.

Interment will take place at the Odd Fellow Cemetery in Frackville, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

If you would like to receive a memorial folder for James please call the funeral home at 814-653-8256 and submit your name and address.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.