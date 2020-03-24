Linda L. Moore, 76, of Oil City, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born February 15, 1944 in North Apollo, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Brand Zimmerman and Ruby Marion Matthews Zimmerman.

Mrs. Moore was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed gardening, painting, and crafting in her craft room.

On July 25, 1964, she was married to Russell H. Moore, Jr. who preceded her in death on July 3, 2018.

They celebrated almost 54 years of marriage.

Surviving is a daughter, Michelle Raye Shultz and her husband Christopher of Oil City.

Also surviving are brothers and sisters, Joanne Martin, James and Gladys Zimmerman, Nora Wilt, Robert Zimmerman, Raymond and Staria Zimmerman, and Paul and Brenda Zimmerman; an uncle, Wilbur “Red” Matthews; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Moore.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Interment will be in Reno Cemetery, next to her husband and daughter.

The family suggests memorials be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave., Oil City, PA 16301.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be expressed at www.morrisonhome.com.

