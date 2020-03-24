Local Man Injured in Suspected DUI Crash, Taken into Custody on Warrants

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say a Fairmount City man was injured last week in a suspected DUI crash in Madison Township.

According to police, around 3:15 p.m. on March 18, 42-year-old Gary L. Humble, of Fairmount City, was operating a 2006 GM Envoy, traveling on State Route 861 just west of Hawk Hill Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say Humble’s vehicle left the travel lanes and struck and embankment then turned 45 degrees and came to a final rest on the south side of the embankment on Route 861.

Humble was not using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries. He was transported to Southern Clarion County Ambulance.

Police say Humble is suspected of driving under the influence, and charges are pending.

According to police, while investigating the crash, troopers discovered Humble had an active bench warrant out of Butler County. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Clarion County Jail.

