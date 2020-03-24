 

Featured Local Event

PIAA Announces Continued Delay to Spring Sports, Winter Sports Championships

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Baseball-Field-at-Union-RainHARRISBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Following Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s directive to citizens in seven counties to stay at home the next two weeks plus his decision to continue the closure of all Pennsylvania schools and non-essential businesses for the same period, the PIAA announced Monday that it is following suit with its spring sports and the possible restart of the winter sports championships.

“The start of spring sports is postponed another two weeks and the possible restart of the winter championships will continue to be on hold,” a statement from the PIAA said. “No date has been determined to restart any sports activities at this time. PIAA will continue to receive information from the Governor’soffice, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information.”


