Police Investigating Hit-and-Run in Farmington Twp.

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred in Farmington Township early Monday morning.

According to police around 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23, an unidentified vehicle was traveling south on Maple Drive just south of Leaf Circle in Farmington Township, Clarion County, when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a National Fuel gas meter.

Police say the vehicle then reentered the roadway and continued south, failing to make a notification of the crash or of the damaged property.

