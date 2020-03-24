 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run in Farmington Twp.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred in Farmington Township early Monday morning.

According to police around 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23, an unidentified vehicle was traveling south on Maple Drive just south of Leaf Circle in Farmington Township, Clarion County, when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a National Fuel gas meter.

Police say the vehicle then reentered the roadway and continued south, failing to make a notification of the crash or of the damaged property.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.