Police Release Details of Rollover Crash That Left New Bethlehem Woman Injured

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a rollover crash that sent a New Bethlehem woman to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to police, around 12:29 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 33-year-old Bethany A. Miller, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2008 Dodge Caliber, traveling south on State Route 66 just north of McGregor Road in Limestone Township.

Police say Miller was negotiating a left curve when the vehicle traveled across moving water on the roadway, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle. It began to fishtail and then struck the right embankment with its front right bumper before rolling over onto the embankment and the guide rail.

Miller was wearing a seatbelt. She suffered injuries of unknown severity and was flown to Allegheny General Hospital.

Limestone Township Fire Department and Southern Clarion County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

