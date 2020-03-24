 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Richard L. “Rick” Gilbert

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

RickRichard L. “Rick” Gilbert, 65, of Sigel, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.

Born February 9, 1955 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Walter L. and Edith A. (Confer) Gilbert.

On January 30, 1982, he married the former Lily R. Cleveland in Brookville; she survives.

He was a graduate of Brookville High School.

Mr. Gilbert was a well-known window washer in the area; he owned and operated Rick’s Cleaning.

He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brookville.

Cutting fire wood was a favorite past time, and he enjoyed history and visiting historical sites.

He also loved to visit national parks and be around people.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Ericka A. Gilbert, of Sigel; his “sonny bro”, James Gilbert Cleveland and his wife, Shalimar, of Brookville; and his sister, Susan Bejger and her husband, Bill, of Garrettsville, OH.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place at Edeburn Cemetery in Sigel, PA.

Friends and Family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.