Richard L. “Rick” Gilbert, 65, of Sigel, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.

Born February 9, 1955 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Walter L. and Edith A. (Confer) Gilbert.

On January 30, 1982, he married the former Lily R. Cleveland in Brookville; she survives.

He was a graduate of Brookville High School.

Mr. Gilbert was a well-known window washer in the area; he owned and operated Rick’s Cleaning.

He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brookville.

Cutting fire wood was a favorite past time, and he enjoyed history and visiting historical sites.

He also loved to visit national parks and be around people.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Ericka A. Gilbert, of Sigel; his “sonny bro”, James Gilbert Cleveland and his wife, Shalimar, of Brookville; and his sister, Susan Bejger and her husband, Bill, of Garrettsville, OH.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place at Edeburn Cemetery in Sigel, PA.

Friends and Family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.