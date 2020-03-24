Say What?!: Baby Born in Toilet Paper Aisle at Missouri Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Something far more unusual than shortages happened in the toilet paper aisle of a Missouri Walmart store — a customer gave birth.

Jessica Hinkle, store manager at the Walmart store on Sunshine Street in Springfield, said the woman’s water broke in the toilet paper aisle of the store Wednesday and the expectant mother warned employees her last child had been born after only 30 minutes of labor.

