Search Continues for Missing Oil City Woman

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say the search for a missing Oil City woman is ongoing.

It was reported to state police around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20, that 62-year-old Theresa Ann Bills, of Oil City, went missing from a private residence in the 300 Block of Eagle Rock Road, in President Township, Venango County.

Bills is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and mostly gray hair that extends to the middle of her back and is generally braided into pigtails that she wears over the front of her shoulders.

According to police, it is believed that Bills was last wearing a tan long sleeve shirt and a blue pullover jacket.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Bills is asked to contact Franklin PSP barracks at 814-676-6596.

