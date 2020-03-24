Sentencing Date Set for Man Accused of Assault that Left Victim on Life Support

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A sentencing date has been scheduled for a 30-year-old man accused of an assault that left an area man on life support.

Court documents indicate 30-year-old Adam Matthew Kriner, of Bristol, Tennessee, is scheduled to stand for sentencing on one second-degree count of simple assault at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, with Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

Court documents indicate Kriner pleaded guilty to the above charge on March 6, 2020.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 1

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Kriner is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Lucinda that left a 34-year-old man on life support.

Details of the case:

According to Clarion-based State Police, on August 10 around 4:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to 231 Sunset Drive in Lucinda, Knox Township, Clarion County, for an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, it was determined that 34-year-old Jason Confer, of DuBois, singed the hair of 29-year-old Adam Matthew Kriner, of Bristol, Tennessee, with a lighter.

Kriner waited approximately 20 minutes to retaliate and then punched Confer in the face with a closed fist. Confer then fell and struck his head off the concrete sidewalk, according to police.

Confer had to be life-flighted to Allegheny General Hospital for his injuries. It was later learned that Confer had to be placed on life support and medically induced into a coma.

Kriner was taken into custody and arraigned in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office at 7:38 p.m. on August 10.

