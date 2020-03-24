 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille Continues Take-Out & Now Offering Whole Wings Monday Through Saturday

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

WingsFOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Allegheny Grille will continue to offer take-out while adding whole wings to their menu Monday through Saturday.

The price for whole wings is 3/$5.00, 6/$9.00 or 12/$16.00.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for takeout or delivery orders (within 15 miles).

Call 724-659-5701 to place your order.

allegheny-grille-wings

Below is their special take-out menu. (Click on image for a larger version.)

take out

Don’t forget – receive a $10.00 gift card with a $50.00 gift card purchase.


LOCATION:

allegheny grille summer

The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street – only 45 minutes north of Pittsburgh along the Allegheny River in beautiful Foxburg, Pa. Come for the food, stay for the view.

For more information, visit AlleghenyGrille.com.

AG


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.