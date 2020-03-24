THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille Continues Take-Out & Now Offering Whole Wings Monday Through Saturday
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Allegheny Grille will continue to offer take-out while adding whole wings to their menu Monday through Saturday.
The price for whole wings is 3/$5.00, 6/$9.00 or 12/$16.00.
The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for takeout or delivery orders (within 15 miles).
Call 724-659-5701 to place your order.
Below is their special take-out menu. (Click on image for a larger version.)
Don’t forget – receive a $10.00 gift card with a $50.00 gift card purchase.
LOCATION:
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street – only 45 minutes north of Pittsburgh along the Allegheny River in beautiful Foxburg, Pa. Come for the food, stay for the view.
For more information, visit AlleghenyGrille.com.
