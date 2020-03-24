THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Fresh Donuts & Prepped Meals Available at The Liberty House
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty house is offering fresh donuts and prepped meals for pick-up this week.
The Liberty House is open for curbside pick-up as follows:
– Tuesday to Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
– Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The price for 1/2 dozen of fresh variety donuts is $5.00.
They will be offering prepped meals for the day or the week – just heat and eat.
Click here for a downloadable version of their menu.
Please call the restaurant to place your order or for more details at 814-226-7575.
Stop by, ring the bell, and they will bring them out.
More information can be found on their Facebook Page.
The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
