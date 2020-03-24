 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Fresh Donuts & Prepped Meals Available at The Liberty House

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

donutsCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty house is offering fresh donuts and prepped meals for pick-up this week.

The Liberty House is open for curbside pick-up as follows:

– Tuesday to Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
– Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The price for 1/2 dozen of fresh variety donuts is $5.00.

They will be offering prepped meals for the day or the week – just heat and eat.

Click here for a downloadable version of their menu.

Please call the restaurant to place your order or for more details at 814-226-7575.

Stop by, ring the bell, and they will bring them out.

The Liberty House 2

More information can be found on their Facebook Page.

The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.