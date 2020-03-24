THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet’s Service & Parts Departments Are Open!
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet’s Service and Parts Departments are open. Call 814-275-2410 for an appointment!
The physical location of their Sales Department will remain closed per Governor Wolf’s order.
You may view all of their inventory by visiting their website www.RedbankChevrolet.com.
You will have the ability to see their discounted prices, lots of real photos, and vehicle details. Using the Shop Click Drive tool, you are able to “Start the Buying Process” within a selected vehicle details page, get a trade appraisal, and apply for financing remotely.
You may also contact Redbank Chevrolet through messenger, by calling 814-275-2410, or email jbritton@redbankchevrolet.com.
