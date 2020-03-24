State Police Calls: Burglary, Harassment Incidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Burglary in Monroe Township

Police say around 6:45 p.m. on March 15, a known suspect forced entry into the residence of a 38-year-old Sligo man on State Route 68 in Monroe Township, causing an estimated $50.00 damage to a door and door frame.

Harassment in Highland Township

On Monday, March 23, an allegation of child abuse was reported to Clarion-based State Police.

According to police, the reported incident allegedly occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, and involved a five-year-old Clarion boy at a location on Miola Road in Highland Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Limestone Township

On Saturday, March 21, Clarion-based State Police investigated an inactive domestic incident at a location on Cyphert Lane in Limestone Township.

Police say between noon and 2:15 p.m. on March 21, 28-year-old Brandan Brocious, of Mayport, vandalized a 2013 Nissan Rogue that belonged to a 26-year-old Mayport woman.

It is estimated the incident resulted in $30.00 damage to a rear wiper arm, $75.00 damage to a driver’s side door, and $75.00 damage to a driver’s side rear passenger running board.

