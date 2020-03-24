 

Vehicle Shears Utility Pole Along Route 36

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle sheared a utility pole in Farmington Township on Monday evening.

According to police, around 6:10 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 21-year-old Austin G. Schwabenbauer, of Tylersburg, was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling north on State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

His vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, then traveled approximately 183 feet and struck a utility pole, shearing it off. The vehicle then traveled another 73 feet before coming to rest along the right side of the roadway.

Schwabenbauer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Police say he was cited for a speed violation.


