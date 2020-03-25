A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

