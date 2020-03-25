Butler Health System Announces First COVID-19 Death at Butler Memorial Hospital

BUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System announced Wednesday on its website the first confirmed COVID-19 death at Butler Memorial Hospital.

According to the Butler Eagle, an official at the hospital also said the death has been reported to the state Department of Health and likely will appear in its figures on Thursday.

