 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Butler Health System Announces First COVID-19 Death at Butler Memorial Hospital

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 @ 05:03 PM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

coronavirus- newBUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System announced Wednesday on its website the first confirmed COVID-19 death at Butler Memorial Hospital.

No additional information is available at this time, but the System said it

According to the Butler Eagle, an official at the hospital also said the death has been reported to the state Department of Health and likely will appear in its figures on Thursday.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.