Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Cupcake Cones

With the kids at home, here’s a fun treat for them to help prepare!

Chocolate Cupcake Cones

Ingredients

1 regular size package chocolate cake mix

1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

36 – 3″ ice cream cones, cake style

Frosting:

1/2 cup shortening

3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 to 5 tablespoons milk

Sprinkles

Directions

~Prepare cake mix according to package directions; set aside.

~In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, egg, and vanilla until smooth; stir in chocolate chips.

~Place ice-cream cones in muffin cups. Spoon about one tablespoon of cake batter into each cone; top with a rounded teaspoon of cream cheese mixture. Fill with remaining batter to within 3/4 in. of top.

Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

~In a small bowl, beat the shortening, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Add enough milk to achieve spreading consistency. Frost tops of cooled cones and top with sprinkles.

