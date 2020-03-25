 

Featured Local Job: Home Health Aide

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a part-time Home Health Aide.

This individual will provide personal care to our patients in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with patient interaction.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Flexible Schedule: Primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM; Rotating Evenings/Weekends/Holidays

Reliable Transportation a must; traveling to patient homes required

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE


