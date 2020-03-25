Man Busted ‘Middling’ Meth Deal

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after being busted “middling” a methamphetamine deal.

Court documents indicate the Jefferson County District Attorney filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Kye Kennemuth, of Brookville.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 17, officers of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force conducted a controlled drug purchase in Summerville Borough utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.).

A Jefferson County Drug Task Force officer was concealed inside a vehicle and was able to listen as an exchange of money for a controlled substance took place. The officer then made his presence known, ordered the vehicle to pull over, and called for a tail vehicle to assist, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes Kye Kennemuth, who was in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of .33 grams of methamphetamine, and the driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of 1.06 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the complaint, Kennemuth later admitted to “middling” the deal that occurred and to doing a line of the controlled substance with a woman in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, reported that he handed Kennemuth $100.00, and Kennemuth handed him one gram of controlled substance after Kennemuth obtained the substance from the “main dealer,” the complaint states.

Kennemuth was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

Unable to post $60,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 1, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.