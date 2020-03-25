 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Penn Highlands Healthcare Welcomes Supply Donations

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

MasksDUBOIS, Pa. – Penn Highlands Healthcare is inviting community members and organizations to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for the region’s healthcare system.

Penn Highlands will add these supplies to their inventory as the health system enacts preparedness measures in the event that the spread of COVID-19 should pose a threat to our community.

Penn Highlands Healthcare Supply Chain Management has issued a list of the supplies that may potentially be needed: N95 respirator masks (these must be N95), face masks, surgical masks, exam gloves, isolation gowns, head covers, shoe covers, and Sani-Cloth wipes.

Donors may reach out to Alycia Scott, Procurement Specialist at 814-375-3391 or acscott@phhealthcare.org or Jennifer Bowser, MMIS Support Assistant at 814-375-3370 or jbowser@phhealthcare.org.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.phhealthcare.org/coronavirus.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.