Pennsylvania Primary Election Delayed Until June 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania House and Senate Wednesday passed legislation to delay the Commonwealth’s primary election until June 2, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Tom Wolf has indicated he will sign the measure into law.

The election was set to take place on April 28.

More than 10 states/commonwealths have delayed their primaries because of COVID-19, including Ohio, Maryland, and Delaware.

